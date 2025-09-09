Bengals sign Mike Pennel to active roster, place Lucas Patrick on IR

The Bengals signed defensive tackle Mike Pennel to the active roster from the practice squad Tuesday, the team announced.

Pennel, an 11th-year player, signed to the Bengals’ practice squad on Sept. 1. He was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the season opener, then reverted to the practice squad Monday.

He played 22 defensive snaps and four on special teams in the victory over the Browns.

In a corresponding move, the Bengals placed offensive guard Lucas Patrick on injured reserve after he injured his calf in Sunday’s game. Patrick will miss at least the next four games before returning.

The Bengals also announced they signed defensive ends Myles Cole and Isaiah Foskey to the practice squad.



They released defensive end Isaiah Thomas from the practice squad.