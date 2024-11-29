 Skip navigation
Bengals sign OL Devin Cochran to 53-man roster

  
Published November 29, 2024 02:41 PM

The Bengals have added some offensive line depth to their 53-man roster.

Cincinnati announced the team has signed offensive tackle Devin Cochran off the practice squad on Friday.

Cochran has appeared in three games for the Bengals so far in 2024. He’s been on the field for five special teams snaps and one offensive snap.

He effectively takes the roster spot of offensive lineman Andrew Stueber, who was waived earlier this week.