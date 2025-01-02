Bengals sign RB Kendall Milton from the practice squad to the active roster

The Bengals signed running back Kendall Milton from the the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Thursday.

Milton, a rookie out of the University of Georgia, has played in one game and has spent 13 games on Cincinnati’s practice squad. He played five offensive snaps against the Raiders on Nov. 3.

He has no NFL stats.

As a senior in the 2023 college football season, Milton ran for 790 yards and 14 touchdowns. He finished his Georgia career with 1,837 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.

Starting running back Chase Brown (ankle) has yet to practice this week, so his availability is in question for Sunday. Khalil Herbert will start if Brown can’t, with Trayveon Williams and Milton as the backups.