nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Bengals sign RB Kendall Milton from the practice squad to the active roster

  
Published January 2, 2025 03:14 PM

The Bengals signed running back Kendall Milton from the the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Thursday.

Milton, a rookie out of the University of Georgia, has played in one game and has spent 13 games on Cincinnati’s practice squad. He played five offensive snaps against the Raiders on Nov. 3.

He has no NFL stats.

As a senior in the 2023 college football season, Milton ran for 790 yards and 14 touchdowns. He finished his Georgia career with 1,837 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.

Starting running back Chase Brown (ankle) has yet to practice this week, so his availability is in question for Sunday. Khalil Herbert will start if Brown can’t, with Trayveon Williams and Milton as the backups.