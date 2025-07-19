Bengals sign second-round pick Demetrius Knight Jr.

The Bengals signed second-round linebacker LB Demetrius Knight Jr. on Saturday, the team announced.

His signing leaves only first-rounder Shemar Stewart unsigned.

Knight received nearly 80 percent of his four-year rookie deal guaranteed, Jordan Schultz reports. It’s the first time in NFL history the 49th overall pick has received guarantees in year four.

Knight spent his first four collegiate seasons at Georgia Tech before playing one year at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and one at South Carolina. He played in all 13 games with 10 starts for the Gamecocks last season and totaled 82 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles.

The Bengals also announced they placed tight end Erick All Jr. on the active/physically unable to perform list and placed center Seth McLaughlin on the active/non-football injury list.

All, who caught 20 passes for 158 yards as a rookie, tore an ACL in Week 9 last season. He required two surgeries since it was the same ACL he tore in 2023 while still in college.

He could miss the entire 2025 season.

McLaughlin tore an Achilles last season while at Ohio State. He was one of the team’s top free agent signings this offseason.