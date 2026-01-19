Bengals sign TE Tanner Hudson to one-year extension

Tight end Tanner Hudson will be staying in Cincinnati.

The Bengals announced on Monday that Hudson has signed a one-year extension with the team. Hudson was set to become a free agent in March before agreeing to his new deal.

Hudson signed to the Bengals’ practice squad late in the 2022 season and saw his first game action for the team in 2023. He’s appeared in 38 games over the last three seasons and has 77 catches for 674 yards and four touchdowns.

Hudson played in 15 games during the 2025 season. He had 19 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Noah Fant remains on track for free agency while Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Erick All, and Cam Grandy remain in the Bengals’ tight end room.