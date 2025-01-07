Bengals to interview Demarcus Covington for defensive coordinator this week

Another candidate has emerged for the Bengals’ defensive coordinator vacancy.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, New England will interview Patriots defensive coordinator Demarcus Covington for the job on Wednesday.

Covington, 35, has been with the Patriots since 2017 and just finished his first year as coordinator. He started with the club as a coaching assistant before being promoted to outside linebackers coach in 2019. He was the defensive line coach from 2020-2023 under former head coach Bill Belichick before being promoted under former head coach Jerod Mayo last year.

The Bengals have also reportedly requested to interview Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who also spent 2009-2015 with New England.