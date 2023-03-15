 Skip navigation
Bengals to re-sign Trayveon Williams

  
Published March 15, 2023 06:06 AM
nbc_pft_batesbellloss_230314
March 14, 2023 08:04 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why the Bengals have to make difficult cuts in free agency, reportedly including Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell, to protect Joe Burrow and retain their biggest assets.

The Bengals lost one running back as a free agent this week, but they’re holding onto another one.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bengals will re-sign Trayveon Williams. The news comes a day after Samaje Perine agreed to a deal with the Broncos.

Williams joined the Bengals as a 2019 sixth-round pick. He’s played sparingly on offense during his first three seasons — 47 carries for 238 yards — but Perine’s departure could open the door to a different role during the 2023 season.

Joe Mixon was the starter in Cincinnati ahead of Perine and Williams, but he entered the offseason with some uncertainty about his future in Cincinnati. The Bengals have not made any move involving him at this point, however.