Bengals to sign CB Nate Brooks

The Bengals are making an addition to their secondary on Friday.

According to multiple reports, the team is signing cornerback Nate Brooks to their 90-man roster. There’s no word about any additional roster moves in Cincinnati.

Brooks spent time in 49ers camp last summer and he’s also had stints with the Titans, Raiders, Cardinals, Buccaneers, Ravens, Dolphins, and Patriots. He’s seen action in three games for Miami and one game for Baltimore. Brooks had 11 tackles and two passes defensed in those appearances.

Brooks was most recently with Michigan in the UFL and his play earned a spot on the All-UFL team this year.