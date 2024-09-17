Bengals to sign Lawrence Guy after workout

Former Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy is moving on to Cincinnati.

Guy worked out for the Bengals on Tuesday and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he will be signing with the AFC North team. Albert Huggins also worked out for the team.

Guy spent the last seven seasons in New England and has also played for the Ravens, Chargers, and Colts since entering the league in 2012. Guy had 38 tackles for the Patriots last season and has 507 tackles, 17 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries for his career.

B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins both suffered hamstring injuries in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and the team also has Kris Jenkins coming off thumb surgery, so a healthy body was needed heading into Week Three.