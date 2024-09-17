 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_youngbenchedv2_240917.jpg
Dalton won’t be dramatically different from Young
nbc_pft_qbtowaitayear_240917.jpg
NIL could help prospects avoid dysfunctional teams
nbc_pft_pachecohurt_240917.jpg
How Chiefs can combat Pacheco injury

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_youngbenchedv2_240917.jpg
Dalton won’t be dramatically different from Young
nbc_pft_qbtowaitayear_240917.jpg
NIL could help prospects avoid dysfunctional teams
nbc_pft_pachecohurt_240917.jpg
How Chiefs can combat Pacheco injury

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals to sign Lawrence Guy after workout

  
Published September 17, 2024 03:29 PM

Former Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy is moving on to Cincinnati.

Guy worked out for the Bengals on Tuesday and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he will be signing with the AFC North team. Albert Huggins also worked out for the team.

Guy spent the last seven seasons in New England and has also played for the Ravens, Chargers, and Colts since entering the league in 2012. Guy had 38 tackles for the Patriots last season and has 507 tackles, 17 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries for his career.

B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins both suffered hamstring injuries in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and the team also has Kris Jenkins coming off thumb surgery, so a healthy body was needed heading into Week Three.