Bengals work out Lawrence Guy, Albert Huggins

The Bengals are kicking the tires on a couple of veteran defensive linemen on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Lawrence Guy and Albert Huggins are working out for the team.

Guy spent the last seven seasons in New England and started 111 of the 118 regular season and playoff games he played for the team. He was released in February and worked out for the Ravens in August without landing a spot on the roster.

Huggins had 22 tackles and a fumble recovery in 13 games for the Falcons last season. He’s also played for the Saints, Lions, and Eagles.

The Bengals saw B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins leave their loss to the Chiefs with hamstring injuries, so they are light on healthy bodies up front at the moment.