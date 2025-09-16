Bengals to sign Sean Clifford, Mike White to their practice squad

The Bengals started reaching out to free agent quarterbacks after Joe Burrow’s toe injury on Sunday and they decided to double down on additions at the position.

According to multiple reports, the Bengals are going to sign Sean Clifford and Mike White to their practice squad. Brett Rypien has been on the practice squad, but could move up to the 53-man roster now that Jake Browning will be the No. 1 quarterback in Cincinnati.

Clifford was a 2023 Packers fifth-round pick and was released by the team in August. He appeared in two games as a rookie and completed his only pass attempt for a 37-yard gain.

White was with the Bills this summer and played in one game for Buffalo last season. He made six appearances for the Dolphins and started seven games for the Jets in 2021 and 2022.

The most memorable of those games came against his new team in 2021. White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Jets to a 34-31 win over the Bengals.