Bengals up 10-7, Tee Higgins questionable with hamstring injury

The Bengals are back on top of the Chiefs, but they are down a key offensive piece.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins is questionable to return to the game due to a hamstring injury. Higgins missed time with a hamstring injury earlier this season.

Higgins’ absence didn’t stop the Bengals from going 2-for-2 on scoring drives to open the game. After being stopped for a field goal on their opening possession, the Bengals finished the job with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Jake Browning to running back Joe Mixon.

The score made it 10-7 Bengals with 11:29 left to play in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium.