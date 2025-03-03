 Skip navigation
Bengals use franchise tag on Tee Higgins

  
Published March 3, 2025 02:43 PM

Word last month was that the Bengals would use the franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins if they weren’t able to sign him to a long-term deal ahead of Tuesday’s tag deadline and that’s proven to be correct.

Higgins confirmed on Monday that the Bengals have used the tag on him for the second straight season. The tag carries a salary of $26.16 million because of the 20 percent raise mandated for a second tag.

Chiefs guard Trey Smith is the only other player to receive a franchise tag at this point.

The Bengals have said that they want to sign Higgins to a longer deal, but Higgins doesn’t appear to believe that the team is working as hard as it could to make that happen. They also have wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson up for contract extensions this offseason and keeping everyone may prove to be too much for the Bengals to pull off.

Higgins had 73 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2024 season.