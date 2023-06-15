 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bengals will open 10 training camp practices to public

  
Published June 15, 2023 12:45 PM
June 14, 2023 09:09 AM
Chris Simms tells Mike Florio why Joe Burrow beat out Josh Allen for the No. 2 slot on the Top 40 QB Countdown, given his mental toughness in the biggest moments and leadership qualities.

The Bengals announced their training camp schedule on Thursday and it includes 10 dates open to the general public.

All of those practices will take place at the Bengals’ training facility except for their July 29 practice. That session will take place at Paycor Stadium as part of the league-wide “Back Together Saturday” event commemorating the start of camps.

The Bengals will also hold open practices July 26-28, July 31-August 1, August 3-4, and August 6-7.

In addition to those practices, there will be four practices open to season ticket holders and those on the waiting list for season tickets. Those practices include an August 9 joint practice with the Packers ahead of the preseason opener for both clubs.