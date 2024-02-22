Bengals will switch their playing surface to FieldTurf in 2024

The Bengals are making a change to their playing surface for 2024.

Cincinnati announced on Thursday that the team is switching to a FieldTurf CORE system for next season at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals had previously used a slit film turf field.

“Hamilton County and the Bengals are committed to providing a top-level playing surface for NFL games, and this step confirms that commitment,” Paycor Stadium managing director Steve Johnson said in a statement released by the team. “The field will be installed in time for the entire 2024 NFL season.”

FieldTurf previously served as the stadium’s surface profiler from 2004-2011. Before that, the Bengals used grass from when the stadium opened in 2000 through 2003.

The Bengals’ announcement means the three teams that still used slit film turf in 2023 — Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Minnesota — will all be switching their playing surfaces in 2024. Silt film turf is generally regarded as being more unsafe for player’s bodies.

The Falcons, Panthers, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Giants, and Seahawks also use FIeldTurf.