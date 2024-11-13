 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
nbc_pft_homefieldv2_241112.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homefield advantage in NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
nbc_pft_homefieldv2_241112.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homefield advantage in NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Berlin launches official bid campaign to host an NFL game the next five seasons

  
Published November 12, 2024 08:36 PM

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell all but said this week that the league will play a game in Berlin next season. To that end, Berlin’s city government launched its official bid campaign Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

Berlin wants to host NFL games over a five-year period starting next year.

Munich and Frankfurt already have hosted regular-season games in Germany.

Games in Berlin would be played at the Olympiastadion, which hosted NFL exhibition games in the 1990s and has a capacity of more than 74,000. It’s previously hosted the finals of the men’s soccer World Cup in 2006 and European Championship this year.

Berlin did not originally bid to host NFL games when the league initially began expanding its international schedule. Frankfurt, Munich and Dusseldorf were the finalists in 2021. Dusseldorf still has not hosted a game.

The Berlin city government said in a statement it was hoping for “significant economic added value” from having the NFL and wants to popularize flag football in schools ahead of its addition to the Olympics in 2028.

Goodell said the NFL is working “very hard” to bring the league to the German capital but still could also play games in Frankfurt and Munich.

NFL owners approved eight international games each season.

The NFL held five games overseas this year, playing in London, Munich and Sao Paulo.

Madrid, Spain, will be one new location for a game in 2025.