Bernie Kosar sues over ceremonial bet that got him fired by Browns

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_simmstop10_240613.jpg
Inside top 10 of Simms’ QB Countdown
nbc_pft_samdarnold_240613.jpg
Darnold is QB1 over McCarthy entering Vikings camp
nbc_pft_wasdanielschip_240613.jpg
Daniels has ‘a little chip’ as the No. 2 pick

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_simmstop10_240613.jpg
Inside top 10 of Simms’ QB Countdown
nbc_pft_samdarnold_240613.jpg
Darnold is QB1 over McCarthy entering Vikings camp
nbc_pft_wasdanielschip_240613.jpg
Daniels has ‘a little chip’ as the No. 2 pick

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bernie Kosar sues over ceremonial bet that got him fired by Browns

  
Published June 13, 2024 09:35 AM

Legendary Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar, who once got the treatment from Bill Belichick that Tom Brady spent 20 years trying to avoid, got fired by the Browns a second time in 2023 — for placing a wager on a sportsbook app after Ohio legalized gambling.

Kosar is now suing over the incident.

Via Amos Morales III of TheAthletic.com, Kosar filed a civil suit against podcasting company BIGPLAY and co-owner Kendall Myles. In the complaint, Kosar claims that the company breached its contract with him, and attempted to threaten him so that he would change the terms of his deal.

He seeks damages in excess of $850,000, along with approximately $25,000 in attorneys’ fees.

In a nutshell, Kosar claims the company told him he had to place a $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers. The wager was required by his contract, but his contract also “guaranteed that Mr. Kosar would ‘not be liable, nor responsible, for the amount of the wager nor will be entitled to any winnings that may occur as a result of the wager.’”

After Kosar placed the bet, the Browns fired Kosar for violating the league’s gambling policy.

The lawsuit encompasses other alleged incidents in which Kosar’s agreement allegedly wasn’t honored. Kosar claims Myles verbally assaulted and threatened him.

A lawyer representing the defendants called the allegations “false.”

True or false, Kosar had a dilemma. The NFL’s gambling policy prohibits wagering. His deal with BIGPLAY required him to place a wager. Even if his BIGPLAY contract said he wouldn’t be liable or responsible for the bet, and that he wouldn’t get any of the winnings, that’s not binding on the NFL.

Unless the BIGPLAY contract also promised to compensate Kosar for any collateral losses he might experience because of the wagers (including but not limited to the loss of his job with the Browns), this could be a tough one for the former quarterback to win.

In hindsight, he should have been sure that one employer wouldn’t object to something another employer wanted him to do.

It’s just another example of the way that legalized wagering has impacted widespread aspects of the NFL and other sports. In many situations, folks won’t know the best way to handle these new situations until someone handles a given situation the wrong way, creating a lesson for anyone else in that same situation.