Biceps injury leads to limited practice for Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield made an unexpected appearance on Wednesday’s injury report.

Mayfield was a limited participant in the team’s first practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Mayfield is listed with a right biceps issue and was seen wearing a sleeve on his arm during practice.

The rest of the week will bring more of an idea about Mayfield’s condition, but history says it will have to be a very serious injury for him to be at risk of missing the game.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin (ankle) was a full participant and left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) was limited. Both players are expected to make their first appearances of the season this week.

Wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring), defensive lineman Logan Hall (groin), and safety Christian Izien (groin) did not practice. Linebacker Lavonte David (knee) and tackle Charlie Heck (knee) were listed as limited.