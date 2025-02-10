Biggest Super Bowl blowouts: Chiefs’ garbage-time touchdowns keep them off the list

We’ve just witnessed the Eagles destroy the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, but Kansas City’s two garbage time touchdowns prevented them from losing in one of the Top 10 blowouts in Super Bowl history.

The largest margin of victory in Super Bowl history came after the 1989 season, when the 49ers beat the Broncos, 55-10. That was one of a series of lopsided Super Bowls the NFL had in the 1980s and 1990s.

Most recent Super Bowls have been more competitive, but today’s game was among the least competitive in the 59-year history of the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs falling behind 34-0 before scoring some meaningless late touchdowns to make the final score 40-22, a score that looks more competitive than the game really was.

Here’s the list of the Top 10 Super Bowl blowouts by margin of victory:

45 points: 49ers 55, Broncos 10, 1989 season

36 points: Bears 46, Patriots 10, 1985 season

35 points: Cowboys 52, Bills 17, 1992 season

35 points: Seahawks 43, Broncos 8, 2014 season

32 points: Washington 42, Broncos 10, 1987 season

29 points: Raiders 38, Washington 9, 1983 season

27 points: Ravens 34, Giants 7, 2000 season

27 points: Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21, 2002 season

25 points: Packers 35, Chiefs 10, 1966 season

23 points: 49ers 49, Chargers 26, 1994 season