 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_clevslv_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
nbc_simms_denvsnyj_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
mahomes.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_clevslv_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
nbc_simms_denvsnyj_240926.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
mahomes.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bijan Robinson has a shoulder injury

  
Published September 26, 2024 04:27 PM

As the Falcons prepare for a key NFC South game against the Saints, running back Bijan Robinson has popped up on the injury report.

Robinson, who didn’t appear on Wednesday’s report, was limited on Thursday with a shoulder injury.

It marks Robinson’s first appearance on any injury report in 2024.

After rushing for 97 yards on 14 carries against the Eagles in Week 2, Robinson had only 31 yards on 16 carries against the Chiefs in Week 3.

For the season, Robinson has 196 rushing yards on 48 carries, with one touchdown.

Also on the Thursday injury report for the Falcons are Kaleb McGary, who did not practice with a knee injury. Tackle Jake Matthews was off for personal reasons. Linebacker Matthew Judon, who also was off the report on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday with a hamstring problem.