Bijan Robinson has a shoulder injury

As the Falcons prepare for a key NFC South game against the Saints, running back Bijan Robinson has popped up on the injury report.

Robinson, who didn’t appear on Wednesday’s report, was limited on Thursday with a shoulder injury.

It marks Robinson’s first appearance on any injury report in 2024.

After rushing for 97 yards on 14 carries against the Eagles in Week 2, Robinson had only 31 yards on 16 carries against the Chiefs in Week 3.

For the season, Robinson has 196 rushing yards on 48 carries, with one touchdown.

Also on the Thursday injury report for the Falcons are Kaleb McGary, who did not practice with a knee injury. Tackle Jake Matthews was off for personal reasons. Linebacker Matthew Judon, who also was off the report on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday with a hamstring problem.