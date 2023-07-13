Bijan Robinson has impressed teammates since Day 1

As soon as the Falcons made Bijan Robinson the eighth overall pick, the running back had a request for General Manager Terry Fontenot. Robinson asked for the phone numbers of the team’s offensive linemen.

“Here’s a cool thing: He texted the offensive line when he got drafted,” right guard Chris Lindstrom said, via Scott Bair of the team website. “He said that he’s really happy to work with us. I’ve only known him for a little while, but he has been pretty amazing around the building. I think all that speaks to who Bijan is and everything he’s about.”

Robinson made a positive first impression . . . and second impression . . . and third impression.

Only three months into his NFL career, Robinson has impressed everyone within the organization in every way.

“He’s amazing,” Lindstrom said. “You don’t pay much attention when you’re on the field because you’re doing your job but, when you step back and watch, you can see how good he is. He’s great.”

Robinson had 599 touches in three seasons at the University of Texas, running for 4,215 yards and 41 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022.

His teammates already are calling him special.

“Certain dudes, you can just see the way they move,” Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. “That it’s special the way you carry yourself. He’s going to be a heck of a player. He’s put so much tape out already through his college career, but I am sure they are going to have a great plan for him. I don’t see him missing a beat. The better he does, the better for the team.”