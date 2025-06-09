Bijan Robinson interested in playing in the Olympics but says flag football is different game

The NFL will allow its players to participate in flag football in the 2028 Olympics, and several have publicly expressed interest. Count Falcons running back Bijan Robinson among those.

“I feel like it’s always an honor to play for your country,” Robinson said, via video from Cory Muse of KVUE. “Like, you always want to play for your country. I would love to show my skillset on that type of stage.

“So, I think it’s going to come down to our schedule and where it lies, and if the teams even let us go. But I would love to play if given the opportunity. We’ll see. I don’t want it to affect my team and what we’ve got going here.”

Robinson grew up playing flag football in the offseason, participating in Texas’ 7-on-7 competitions every summer. He agrees with current flag football players, including star Darrell Doucette III, that flag football isn’t the same as tackle football.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of great flag football players out here, and that’s all that they play, and they’re very specific in the game,” Robinson said. “Like you have guys who can be running with the football, and they can get this low to the ground and not get touched. No NFL player is doing that, or trying to do that at least.”

The flag football competition is scheduled for July 14-21, 2028, which is a week before most veteran reporting dates for training camp.

Robinson will be 26 in 2028.