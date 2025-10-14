 Skip navigation
Bijan Robinson on pace to break NFL record for yards from scrimmage in a season

  
Published October 14, 2025 06:07 AM

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson had another big game in Monday night’s win over the Bills, and he’s on pace to have one of the biggest seasons in NFL history.

With 170 rushing yards and 68 receiving yards on Monday, Robinson now has 484 rushing yards and 338 receiving yards this season. That total of 822 yards from scrimmage leads the NFL, even though the Falcons have only played five games and most teams have played six.

If he keeps up his current pace of 164 scrimmage yards per game, Robinson would finish the season with 2,795 yards from scrimmage this season. The current record of 2,509 yards was set by Titans running back Chris Johnson in 2009. Johnson broke the record in a 16-game season, and Robinson is actually on pace to break Johnson’s record in the 16th game of this season.

Robinson is on pace to run for 1,647 yards and add 1,149 receiving yards. He’s on pace to join Roger Craig in 1985, Marshall Faulk in 1999 and Christian McCaffrey in 2019 as the only players to top 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving in a season.