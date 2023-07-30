Bill Belichick declines to discuss Ezekiel Elliott, offers very general thoughts on RB position

The Patriots had been linked to free-agent running back Dalvin Cook. They have instead brought in players like Leonard Fournette and Ezekiel Elliott for visits.

On Sunday, coach Bill Belichick was asked about the reported Elliott visit. As he often does, Belichick had nothing to say.

“Yeah, again, I’ll pass on the guys that aren’t on our team,” Belichick said. (The wire for Saturday confirmed the visit.)

So Elliott obviously could be on their team, not as a workhorse but as a member of a committee approach that gets used, or not used, based upon the game plan in a given week.

Belichick was nevertheless asked about the importance of running backs to be able to do a little bit of everything, including pass protection and running between the tackles.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Belichick said. “I mean, we run the ball, we throw the ball. James White didn’t run the ball between the tackles very much, he was a pretty good player for us. LeGarrette Blount did, he was a good player for us, too. So, yeah, I don’t know.”

So that’s the reality. Belichick wants a group that can collectively do it all, and he’ll then deploy them based on what they do. And Ellliott obviously could be part of that group.

The Cowboys cut Elliott early in the offseason. He has not generated much interest, possibly because of his contractual expectations.

At this point, Elliott — like Dalvin Cook — benefits from the possibility of an injury to a running back, or maybe a surprise retirement like the one on Saturday from former Patriots first-rounder Sony Michel.

