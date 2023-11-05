Bill Belichick doesn’t explain why Jack Jones, J.C. Jackson began the game on the bench

Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t explain after today’s loss to the Commanders why cornerbacks Jack Jones and J.C. Jackson both began the game on the bench.

Jones and Jackson, who are typically regulars in the secondary rotation, both stayed on the sideline for the first two possessions that the Patriots’ defense was on the field. The Patriots were down 3-0 by the time Jackson got on the field, and 10-0 before Jones played. That led to speculation that the two might have broken some type of team rule, but Belichick denied they were benched.

Asked after the game if they were benched, Belichick answered, “No.”

Asked why Shaun Wade, who didn’t play a single defensive snap last week, got the start at cornerback this week but never saw the field again once Jackson and Jones came into the game, Belichick again declined to provide any kind of explanation.

“Everybody played. They all played,” Belichick said.

Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reported that Jones and Jackson were benched for performance reasons, not disciplinary reasons. Whatever the reasons, the Patriots’ performance has fallen well short of the standard set by most of Belichick’s tenure, and today’s developments are another indication that this is the worst team Belichick has ever coached.