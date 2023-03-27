 Skip navigation
Bill Belichick on why Patriots fans should be optimistic: "The last 25 years"

  
Published March 27, 2023 10:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect back on Dont’a Hightower's nine years in the NFL, where the LB had a tremendous career with the Patriots.

After an unprecedented period of success, the Patriots have fallen on harder times recently, and heading into the 2023 season their odds of winning the Super Bowl are the longest since Bill Belichick has been their coach . But Belichick believes his track record of success should speak for itself.

Belichick was asked at today’s league meeting, Why should Patriots fans be optimistic heading into this season?

“The last 25 years,” Belichick answered.

It’s an answer that Belichick has earned the right to give, as the only head coach in history with six Super Bowl rings. But the reality is, the Patriots’ success during the Tom Brady era isn’t particularly relevant to their situation heading into 2023.

The situation for the Patriots right now is that after two decades of dominating the AFC East, they may be the worst team in the division right now. Regardless of what they’ve done in the last 25 years.