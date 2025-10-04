Bill Belichick: Tar Heels will “keep doing what we’re doing but do them better”

On Saturday, it another non-FCS opponent for Bill Belichick and North Carolina. And it ended in another blowout loss.

Clemson won in Chapel Hill, 38-10.

After the game, Belichick said there won’t be wholesale changes to the lineup.

“The main thing we need to do is to keep doing what we’re doing but do them better,” Belichick said, via David Hale of ESPN.com. “Fundamentally we’re not doing the wrong things, we’re just not doing them well enough.”

He blamed the latest defeat on mistakes made at “two or three critical times.”

“It’s a lack of concentration, and part of that is coaching, too, so I’ll take my share of the responsibility,” Belichick said.

It’s easy to do that, when he has the job security that comes with the long-term deal North Carolina gave him earlier this year.

Earlier this week, North Carolina G.M. Mike Lombardi sent an email to donors and boosters outlining a plan that hinges on the heavy recruitment of high-school players. Belichick was asked about his message to potential recruits.

“We’re honest with them, honest that we’re building, and if you want to be a part of a program that’s being built, then we’re here for you,” Belichick said.

Current UNC receiver Jordan Shipp didn’t seem to appreciate that message.

“I’m not here to rebuild, I’m here to win football games,” Shipp said. “That’s why I’m here. Whatever they’re doing with the donors, that has nothing to do with me. I’m here to win football games and that’s what 100 percent of my focus is on.”

So far, nothing is working. In three games against Power Four schools, Belichick’s new team has been outscored 120-33. And even though Belichick’s five-year contract is fully guaranteed through 2027, it’s possible that UNC will decide that the program needs a new General Manager — sooner than later.