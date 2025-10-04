 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Bill Belichick, UNC are down 35-3 at the half to Clemson

  
Published October 4, 2025 02:07 PM

The first college football game between a coach who has won multiple Super Bowls and a coach who has won multiple championships since 1993 is going very well for one of the coaches, not so well for the other.

Bill Belichick’s North Carolina team trails Clemson and Dabo Swinney at the half, 35-3. Clemson has outgained UNC, 367 yards to 78. Clemson is averaging 10.8 yards per play; North Carolina is averaging 2.8.

It was 28-3 at the end of the first quarter. And, unlike another game in which Belichick’s team trailed 28-3, he simply doesn’t have the players to reverse the outcome.

Barring a comeback for the ages, Belichick will fall to 2-3 on the season — and 0-3 against non-FCS schools.

The situation underscores the basic disparity in talent. Belichick and G.M. Mike Lombardi brought in more than 70 new players. Those players just aren’t good enough to compete with FBS schools.