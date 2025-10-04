Bill Belichick, UNC are down 35-3 at the half to Clemson

The first college football game between a coach who has won multiple Super Bowls and a coach who has won multiple championships since 1993 is going very well for one of the coaches, not so well for the other.

Bill Belichick’s North Carolina team trails Clemson and Dabo Swinney at the half, 35-3. Clemson has outgained UNC, 367 yards to 78. Clemson is averaging 10.8 yards per play; North Carolina is averaging 2.8.

It was 28-3 at the end of the first quarter. And, unlike another game in which Belichick’s team trailed 28-3, he simply doesn’t have the players to reverse the outcome.

Barring a comeback for the ages, Belichick will fall to 2-3 on the season — and 0-3 against non-FCS schools.

The situation underscores the basic disparity in talent. Belichick and G.M. Mike Lombardi brought in more than 70 new players. Those players just aren’t good enough to compete with FBS schools.