 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bill Belichick’s Patriots ban could get North Carolina sued

  
Published September 7, 2025 02:05 PM

If you think the feud between North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots is getting juicy, it could still get a lot juicier.

Belichick’s selective, and admitted, ban of the Patriots from the facility raises obvious liability issues. Belichick works for a state institution. He’s subject to the legal requirements that apply to any other state actor.

The biggest potential problem for Belichick is the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Although North Carolina practices and facilities are not generally open to the public, access to those who legitimately require it cannot be limited in a discriminatory fashion.

Basically, if Belichick is going to let one team in, he has to let every team in. And if he’s going to ban one team, he has to ban all of them.

While the financial damages would be nominal, the Patriots could get a court order requiring Belichick to give him access. And the Patriots could recover the attorneys’ fees incurred through the effort to get Belichick to not blatantly violate the Constitution.

Would the Patriots sue? Belichick is basically daring them to do it. And if the goal is to scout all players thoroughly, why wouldn’t they do whatever they have to do to ensure that they get the access they need — especially if their competitors are getting that access?

There could be specific North Carolina laws that Belichick has violated by denying the Patriots access to practice. The U.S. Constitution, however, gives the Patriots all they need to force Belichick to back down.