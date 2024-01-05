Bill Groman’s 63-year-old record will likely fall on Sunday

The stellar rookie season from Rams receiver Puka Nacua has re-introduced the football-following world to Bill Groman.

With 29 yards on Sunday against the 49ers, Nacua will set the record for the most receiving yards from any rookie in NFL history. The record was set by Groman in 1960, during the first season of the AFL.

Groman, who played college football at Heidelberg, joined the Houston Oilers for the first season of the AFL. In 1960, he gained 1,473 receiving yards. His record, which was incorporated into the NFL numbers along with all AFL records, has stayed unbroken for 63 years.

Groman had a great second season as well, with 1,175 yards and 17 touchdowns. Through two seasons and 28 games, Groman scored 29 touchdowns.

He won four AFL Championships, two with the Oilers and two with the Bills. However, a knee injury suffered in the 1961 AFL Championship limited his career, dramatically. His production after the 1961 season never came close to what it was in his first two years.

Still, Groman had a first year like none other. Even if/when Nacua gets to 1,474 yards on Sunday, Groman’s per-game average of 105.4 yards will stand until a rookie gets to 1,789 receiving yards in his first NFL season.

Bill Groman died in 2020 at the age of 83. He spent 30 years in scouting after his playing career ended.