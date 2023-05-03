Bill O’Brien: JuJu Smith-Schuster is a very versatile guy

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is now with the Patriots after winning Super Bowl LVII with the Chiefs last season.

Smith-Schuster praised head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones in a session with reporters this week, voicing his enthusiasm about being with the franchise.

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien also told reporters last week about how he’s looking forward to working with the veteran receiver.

“It’s early, but he’s a guy that, when you watch him play and you watch his tape from the places that he’s been, he’s a very versatile guy ,” O’Brien said, via Dakota Randall of NESN.com. “I think that’s what you see in that wide receiver room. There’s a lot of guys with versatility. He’s definitely a guy that has been a good addition so far, just in the meeting room with his experience and the things that he’s done, especially most recently in Kansas City. So, it’s been good to work with him.”

Smith-Schuster, 26, caught 78 passes for 933 yards with three touchdowns for the Chiefs in the 2022 regular season. He then added 10 receptions for 89 yards in Kansas City’s three postseason games.