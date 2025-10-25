Bills activate rookie CB Maxwell Hairston from injured reserve

The Bills activated rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston from injured reserve on Saturday, the team announced.

Hairston has yet to see any action this season as Buffalo placed him on injured reserve on Aug. 26 with a knee injury.

The Bills designated him to return from IR on Monday, and he was limited in all three practices before receiving a questionable injury designation on Friday.

The rookie was Buffalo’s first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They drafted the Kentucky product with the 30th overall pick.

The Bills also elevated safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips from the practice squad for Week 8. Poyer has played in one game this season, while Phillips has appeared in two.