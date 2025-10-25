 Skip navigation
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens

NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Bills activate rookie CB Maxwell Hairston from injured reserve

  
Published October 25, 2025 07:00 PM

The Bills activated rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston from injured reserve on Saturday, the team announced.

Hairston has yet to see any action this season as Buffalo placed him on injured reserve on Aug. 26 with a knee injury.

The Bills designated him to return from IR on Monday, and he was limited in all three practices before receiving a questionable injury designation on Friday.

The rookie was Buffalo’s first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They drafted the Kentucky product with the 30th overall pick.

The Bills also elevated safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips from the practice squad for Week 8. Poyer has played in one game this season, while Phillips has appeared in two.