Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

It's a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for "on and off the air" interactions with Peter Schrager
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

It's a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for "on and off the air" interactions with Peter Schrager
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Bills add DT Phidarian Mathis to their practice squad

  
Published September 10, 2025 10:08 AM

The Bills added a former second-round pick to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis has signed with the team. Mathis was a 2022 second-round pick of the Commanders and was in training camp with the Jets this summer.

Mathis played in 23 games over his three seasons with the Commanders. He had 25 tackles and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

The Bills run defense left much to be desired during their season-opening win over the Ravens and Mathis has the size to make it more difficult to run inside, although it remains to be seen if he’ll be tabbed to help with the active roster at any point in the coming weeks.