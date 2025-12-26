 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

All 14 playoff teams could be set by Sunday

  
Published December 26, 2025 11:43 AM

The NFL playoff picture has largely taken shape, with 11 of the 14 playoff berths clinched. And the other three playoff berths could all be clinched by Sunday.

We already know that six of the NFC playoff teams will be the Seahawks, Bears, Eagles, 49ers, Rams and Packers. The seventh NFC playoff team will be either the Panthers or Buccaneers.

And we know that five of the AFC playoff teams will be the Broncos, Patriots, Jaguars, Chargers and Bills. One of the two remaining spots will go to either the Steelers or Ravens, and the other will go to either the Texans or Colts.

The Panthers can clinch the seventh and final NFC playoff berth if they win and the Buccaneers lose on Sunday.

The Steelers will clinch one of the AFC playoff berths if they win or the Ravens lose, and the Texans will clinch the other AFC playoff berth if they win or the Colts lose.

Knowing all 14 playoff teams wouldn’t render Week 18 totally meaningless, as there would still be jockeying for playoff seeding, but it would mean a lot of teams won’t have anything to play for in the final weekend of the season. Week 18 could be a rather anticlimactic conclusion to the regular season, and a slow week before the start of the playoffs.