All 14 playoff teams could be set by Sunday

The NFL playoff picture has largely taken shape, with 11 of the 14 playoff berths clinched. And the other three playoff berths could all be clinched by Sunday.

We already know that six of the NFC playoff teams will be the Seahawks, Bears, Eagles, 49ers, Rams and Packers. The seventh NFC playoff team will be either the Panthers or Buccaneers.

And we know that five of the AFC playoff teams will be the Broncos, Patriots, Jaguars, Chargers and Bills. One of the two remaining spots will go to either the Steelers or Ravens, and the other will go to either the Texans or Colts.

The Panthers can clinch the seventh and final NFC playoff berth if they win and the Buccaneers lose on Sunday.

The Steelers will clinch one of the AFC playoff berths if they win or the Ravens lose, and the Texans will clinch the other AFC playoff berth if they win or the Colts lose.

Knowing all 14 playoff teams wouldn’t render Week 18 totally meaningless, as there would still be jockeying for playoff seeding, but it would mean a lot of teams won’t have anything to play for in the final weekend of the season. Week 18 could be a rather anticlimactic conclusion to the regular season, and a slow week before the start of the playoffs.