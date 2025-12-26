Sean McDermott: Josh Allen’s gotten better every day, will play Sunday

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said early this week that he didn’t think his foot injury would impact his availability for Sunday’s game against the Eagles and nothing has changed over the last few days.

Head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR 550 on Friday, via multiple reporters, that Allen “has gotten better each day” and that he will play this weekend. At a press conference a short time later, McDermott added that the team does not anticipate there being any limitations on what Allen will be able to do on the field.

The Bills have clinched a playoff berth and will ensure they head into Week 18 with a shot at the AFC East title with a win over Philadelphia. If they lose and the Patriots beat the Jets, the Patriots will end Buffalo’s five-year run at the top of the division.

While Allen is on track to play, McDermott ruled out defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle), safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring), and kicker Matt Prater (right quad).