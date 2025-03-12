 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250312.jpg
PFT Draft: Most improved team in FA so far
nbc_pft_colts_250312.jpg
IND gets ‘needed’ defensive boost with Ward, Bynum
nbc_pft_broncos_250312.jpg
Greenlaw, Hufanga to up intensity of DEN’s defense

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250312.jpg
PFT Draft: Most improved team in FA so far
nbc_pft_colts_250312.jpg
IND gets ‘needed’ defensive boost with Ward, Bynum
nbc_pft_broncos_250312.jpg
Greenlaw, Hufanga to up intensity of DEN’s defense

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills agree to re-sign S Damar Hamlin

  
Published March 12, 2025 10:38 AM

The Bills have brought back Damar Hamlin.

Buffalo announced on Wednesday that Hamlin has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the club in 2025.

Hamlin, 26, was a sixth-round pick in 2021 and just completed his rookie contract. After returning in 2023 from suffering cardiac arrest on the field late in the 2022 season, Hamlin started 14 games in 2024. He finished the year with 89 total tackles, five passes defensed, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

He then recorded 15 total tackles with a sack and a forced fumble in three postseason games.

Hamlin’s comeback story is remarkable and now it’s set to continue with the Bills.