Bills agree to re-sign S Damar Hamlin

The Bills have brought back Damar Hamlin.

Buffalo announced on Wednesday that Hamlin has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the club in 2025.

Hamlin, 26, was a sixth-round pick in 2021 and just completed his rookie contract. After returning in 2023 from suffering cardiac arrest on the field late in the 2022 season, Hamlin started 14 games in 2024. He finished the year with 89 total tackles, five passes defensed, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

He then recorded 15 total tackles with a sack and a forced fumble in three postseason games.

Hamlin’s comeback story is remarkable and now it’s set to continue with the Bills.