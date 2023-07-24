 Skip navigation
Report: Bills agree to terms with Jace Sternberger

  
Published July 24, 2023 05:36 PM

Tight end Jace Sternberger is getting another chance in the NFL.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Bills are signing Sternberger after a workout Monday.

Sternberger played with the Birmingham Stallions this spring and led the USFL with seven touchdowns while finishing fourth in total receiving yardage. That got him a look-see with the Bills, who have Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid and Quintin Morris atop their depth chart at the position.

Sternberger, 27, entered the league as a third-round pick of the Packers in 2019. He appeared in 18 games in two seasons in Green Bay, totaling 12 receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown.

Sternberger also scored a touchdown in the NFC Championship Game with the team in 2019.

The Packers released him in 2021 after he served a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

He has spent time with the Seahawks, Commanders and Steelers since but has not played in any regular-season games since 2020.