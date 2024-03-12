Bills agree to terms with LB Nicholas Morrow

The Bills are adding some depth to their defense.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Buffalo has agreed to terms with linebacker Nicholas Morrow on a one-year deal.

Morrow, 28, played for the Eagles in 2023, appearing in 15 games with 12 starts. He recorded 95 tackles with 12 tackles for loss, five QB hits, 3.0 sacks, and five passes defensed. He also had one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Morrow entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017 with the Raiders. He appeared in 62 games with 29 starts for the club over his first four seasons before signing with the Bears for 2022.

In 94 career games, Morrow has three interceptions, 27 passes defensed, 7.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.