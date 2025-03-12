Bills agree to terms with S Darrick Forrest

After bringing back Damar Hamlin on Wednesday, the Bills are adding another safety to the mix.

Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media, Buffalo has agreed to terms with Darrick Forrest on a one-year deal.

Forrest, 24, just completed his rookie contract as a Washington fifth-round pick in 2021. He appeared in 10 games with one start for the Commanders last year, playing mostly special teams. He was on the field for 53 percent of the unit’s snaps in games played and 12 percent of defensive snaps.

The previous two years, however, Forrest had seen significantly more time on defense. He was limited to five games in 2023, but started all of them and was on the field for nearly all of the team’s defensive snaps in those contests.

Wolfe notes Forrest should have a chance to compete to start with Buffalo.

In 40 career games with 17 starts, Forrest has recorded nine passes defense, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles.