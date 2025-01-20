Bills answer to tie the game 7-7

The shootout is on in Buffalo.

Despite the cold, wind and snow, the Ravens and Bills both scored on their opening possession. The Ravens took a 7-0 lead on an eight-play, 73-yard touchdown drive, and the Bills answered with an 11-play, 70-yard touchdown drive.

The Ravens converted two third downs, and the Bills had a fourth down. Josh Allen ran for 7-yards to the Baltimore 19 before Nnamdi Madubuike got the quarterback to the ground on fourth-and-2.

Four players had a rushing attempt as the Bills ran it nine times, with the only completed pass a 34-yarder from Allen to Khalil Shakir. James Cook had five carries for 21 yards, and rookie Ray Davis scored on a 1-yard run on his only carry.

Allen was 1-of-2 passing and ran for 6 yards on two carries.