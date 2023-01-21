 Skip navigation
Top News

Bills call up Eli Ankou, Kingsley Jonathan

  
Published January 21, 2023 11:07 AM
The Bills listed a pair of defensive linemen as questionable on their final injury report of the week and they added some depth to the spot with their practice squad elevations on Saturday.

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou and defensive end Kingsley Jonathan have been summoned to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. Both players will revert to the practice squad once the game is over.

Ankou did not play in the regular season, but he did play against the Dolphins last weekend. He had two tackles while playing 18 defensive snaps.

Jonathan played in five games with the Bears before being cut in November. He appeared in one game with the Bills and had five tackles across all six appearances.

Defensive tackles DaQuan Jones and Jordan Phillips are both listed as questionable for Sunday.