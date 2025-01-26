Bills CB Christian Benford is active vs. Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

The Bills will have cornerback Christian Benford for today’s AFC Championship Game.

Benford was questionable with a concussion. He was injured on the onside kick late in the Bills’ win over the Ravens in the divisional round.

He missed practice Friday for personal reasons.

The Bills already had ruled out safety Taylor Rapp. He injured his hip in the first half of the divisional round win over the Ravens, playing 19 of 59 defensive snaps and making an interception. He did not practice all week.

Cole Bishop and Cam Lewis will see more snaps with Rapp out.

The Bills’ other inactives are quarterback Mike White, offensive lineman Ryan Van Demark, offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, defensive tackle DeWayne Carter and KR/PR Brandon Codrington. White will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Chiefs’ inactives — all of whom are healthy scratches — are cornerback Keith Taylor, defensive end Joshua Uche, offensive lineman C.J. Hanson, offensive lineman Wanya Morris, offensive tackle Ethan Driskell, defensive end Malik Herring and wide receiver Justyn Ross.