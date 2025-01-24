 Skip navigation
Bills cornerback Christian Benford is questionable for Sunday

  
Published January 24, 2025 03:16 PM

The Bills won’t have safety Taylor Rapp for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Rapp officially was ruled out of the AFC Championship Game, confirming what head coach Sean McDermott said earlier in the day on WGR 550.

Rapp was carted off the sideline during the first half of the divisional round win over the Ravens, playing 19 of 59 defensive snaps and making an interception. He did not practice all week.

Cole Bishop and Cam Lewis will see more snaps with Rapp out.

The Bills list cornerback Christian Benford as questionable to play. Benford was diagnosed with a concussion after the onside kick late in Sunday’s win. He missed practice Friday for personal reasons.

Rapp and Benford were the only non-participants for the Bills on Friday.

Linebacker Baylon Spector, who is on injured reserve while working his way back from a calf injury, is the only other Bills player with an injury designation. He is questionable, and the Bills would have to make a roster move for him to play.

Linebacker Matt Milano (biceps/hamstring) returned to full participation after limited practices the first two days of the practice week. Cornerback Taron Johnson (neck/shoulder) also had a full practice Friday.