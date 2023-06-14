 Skip navigation
Bills cut minicamp short after two days

  
Published June 14, 2023 01:56 PM
June 14, 2023 08:11 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms revisit Stefon Diggs’ interview from Super Bowl week to gain perspective about what the WR could be frustrated about with the Bills.

The Bills’ drama-filled minicamp has come to an early close.

Buffalo ended its minicamp after two days today, rather than continuing it as planned to include tomorrow’s scheduled third day. And with that, the Bills are off for more than a month, when training camp opens.

The Bills’ minicamp will be remembered for the bizarre drama that unfolded with wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said before Tuesday’s minicamp practice that he was “very concerned ” with Diggs, who wasn’t there. But on Wednesday, McDermott changed his tune, saying that Diggs’ absence from Tuesday’s practice had been excused, and they were in a great spot .

It’s still not clear what was going on with Diggs yesterday, or how it got resolved today, but no one on the Bills will be obligated to answer reporters’ questions until the Bills open training camp. And the biggest question will be whether Diggs is on the field for the first day of practice.