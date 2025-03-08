 Skip navigation
Bills DE Greg Rousseau signs four-year contract extension through 2029

  
Published March 8, 2025 12:28 PM

Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau won’t be leaving Buffalo any time soon.

Rousseau has signed a four-year contract extension through the 2029 season, the team announced today.

The Bills’ first-round pick in 2021, Rousseau was heading into the fifth-year option season on his rookie contract, but now he has a new deal that could keep him in Buffalo through the prime years of his career.

Rousseau started 16 games last season and matched his career-high with eight sacks. He also had career highs with 24 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for loss, 36 solo tackles and three forced fumbles.