Bills DE Greg Rousseau signs four-year contract extension through 2029

Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau won’t be leaving Buffalo any time soon.

Rousseau has signed a four-year contract extension through the 2029 season, the team announced today.

The Bills’ first-round pick in 2021, Rousseau was heading into the fifth-year option season on his rookie contract, but now he has a new deal that could keep him in Buffalo through the prime years of his career.

Rousseau started 16 games last season and matched his career-high with eight sacks. He also had career highs with 24 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for loss, 36 solo tackles and three forced fumbles.