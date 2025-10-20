Bills designate CB Maxwell Hairston for return from injured reserve

Bills first-round pick Maxwell Hairston is making progress toward making his NFL debut.

The cornerback has been on injured reserve since late August, but the NFL’s transaction wire for Monday shows that he has been designated for return. Hairston has been recovering from a knee injury.

Hairston will be able to practice with the team for the next 21 days. He can be activated at any point in that window and will not be able to return if he is not on the 53-man roster before it ends.

The Bills also saw their roster exemptions for defensive linemen Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi come to an end. Both players served six-game suspensions for performance-enhancing drug violations.