Bills DLs Larry Ogunjobi, Michael Hoecht can return from suspensions

The Bills will be getting some defensive line help when they return from their Week 7 bye.

Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht are both eligible to return from serving six-game suspensions. Both players were suspended for performance-enhancing drug violations after signing with the team as free agents this offseason.

The Bills have roster exemptions for Ogunjobi and Hoecht, but there is space for them on the active roster. They placed safety Damar Hamlin and defensive tackle T.J. Sanders over the weekend, and they announced the release of linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo on Tuesday.

Ciarlo appeared in one game after being signed off the practice squad this month. He was inactive in Monday night’s loss to the Falcons.