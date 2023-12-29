Bills expect to have Micah Hyde, DaQuan Jones against Patriots

The Bills expect to get a couple of defensive players back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Friday that he believes safety Micah Hyde will be able to play. Hyde has missed the team’s last two games with a stinger.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones is also expected to play for the first time since going on injured reserve in October with a pectoral injury.

“Looks like he’s heading in a good direction here . . . a veteran leader, a presence and a guy that’s played a lot of snaps,” McDermott said, via the team’s website.

Edge rusher A.J. Epenesa has missed the last two games with a rib injury and McDermott said his status for the AFC East matchup is still up in the air heading into the weekend.