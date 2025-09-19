Bills have their first lead on Josh Allen’s second TD pass

Josh Allen could have run for a touchdown. Instead, he improvised with a no-look shovel pass to rookie tight end Jackson Hawes in the end zone.

The Bills lead for the first time, 14-7, with 11:54 remaining in the first half.

Buffalo went 10 plays and 63 yards on its second drive after going 85 yards in seven plays on the first possession. Allen threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Kincaid for the Bills’ first touchdown.

Allen is 7-of-8 for 64 yards and two touchdowns, with Kincaid catching three passes for 41 yards.

James Cook has run for 47 yards on six carries.

The Dolphins went three-and-out on their second possession after scoring a touchdown on Ollie Gordon’s 2-yard run on the opening drive.