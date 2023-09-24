Bills hold 16-0 lead over Commanders at halftime

The Bills got a win at home in Week Two and they are well on their way to their first road victory of the season.

Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Gabe Davis and the Bills defense picked off Sam Howell twice in the first half. The result is a 16-0 Bills lead after 30 minutes in Washington.

Safety Micah Hyde had the second interception on a third down with just over a minute left in the half. The Bills took over inside the Commanders’ 35-yard-line and were able to tack on Tyler Bass’ third field goal of the game.

The Commanders have been able to move the ball into Buffalo territory a couple of times, but their first visit ended with two sacks and Howell’s first interception. The second went all the way to Buffalo’s 2-yard-line, but Howell threw an incompletion into the end zone on fourth down to end that drive without any points.

